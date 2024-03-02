Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has been sidelined for a few weeks with an injury.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has now confirmed that the striker is very disappointed with his situation, especially with the way he has been playing in recent weeks.

He said: “Richarlison is out for three to four weeks. He picked up a knee injury last game and Sess is out, so still down a couple of numbers. “Richy is disappointed because he’s been a key contributor, but that has been how our season has gone.

After much criticism, that 26-year-old seemed to have hit top form at Tottenham and he was scoring goals consistently. The Brazilian is set to be on the sidelines for 3 to 4 weeks now and that will certainly disrupt his rhythm.

Richarlison will be desperate to come back quickly and get back to his best once again. It will be interesting to see how Tottenham cope in his absence.

They are already lacking in goal scorers and the injury layoff will come as a major blow for them.

The North London club are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they have had their fair share of injury problems this season.