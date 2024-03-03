Tottenham star James Maddison hilariously interrupted an interview with teammate Richarlison to give him a kiss!
Watch below as Maddison was clearly in great spirits after Spurs’ 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, as he couldn’t resist but show affection towards Richarlison while he was performing media duties…
James Maddison. ? pic.twitter.com/jDR6tS8g7T
— THFCReport (@THFCReports) March 2, 2024
Tottenham were given a scare as Palace took the lead in this game, but goals from Timo Werner, Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min secured a late comeback.
THFC will be delighted with the three points, which keeps them in contention for a top four place.