Tottenham star James Maddison hilariously interrupted an interview with teammate Richarlison to give him a kiss!

Watch below as Maddison was clearly in great spirits after Spurs’ 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, as he couldn’t resist but show affection towards Richarlison while he was performing media duties…

Tottenham were given a scare as Palace took the lead in this game, but goals from Timo Werner, Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min secured a late comeback.

THFC will be delighted with the three points, which keeps them in contention for a top four place.