Video: James Maddison interrupts Richarlison interview to give him a kiss

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham star James Maddison hilariously interrupted an interview with teammate Richarlison to give him a kiss!

Watch below as Maddison was clearly in great spirits after Spurs’ 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, as he couldn’t resist but show affection towards Richarlison while he was performing media duties…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Erling Haaland gets Manchester Derby goal after horror miss
Tottenham star hints at potential Leeds United move
Video: Phil Foden shines in Manchester Derby with second goal

Tottenham were given a scare as Palace took the lead in this game, but goals from Timo Werner, Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min secured a late comeback.

THFC will be delighted with the three points, which keeps them in contention for a top four place.

More Stories James Maddison Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.