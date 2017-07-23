(Video) Screamer alert: Christian Eriksen’s 30-yard goal vs PSG is football porn

What. A. Goal!

Christian Eriksen screamer vs PSG

What an absolutely beautiful strike from Christian Eriksen pic.twitter.com/ebNIsSiBP7 — Jake. (@YedIin) July 23, 2017

Christian Eriksen loves a long-range screamer and the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker lived up to his pinging reputation this morning.

The Danish midfielder delighted fans in Orlando as he picked out top bins from 30 yards in a glorified friendly, also referred to as an International Champions Cup match, against Paris Saint-Germain.

Eriksen gave PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp absolutely no chance, but the German stopper made a major blunder minutes later to gift Eric Dier a goal.

SEE MORE: Watch Eric Dier embarrass PSG keeper Kevin Trapp with dirtiest goal in International Champions Cup history