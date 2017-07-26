Inter Milan boss states club ‘want to keep’ winger amid Man United interest

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has said that the Serie A side want to keep-hold of Manchester United target Ivan Perisic, according to Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, the two clubs were reportedly close to agreeing a deal for the Croatian international in a move that would end up setting the Premier League side back around £48M.

Perisic travelled with the rest of the Inter squad for the pre-season tour of Asia, with the winger set to potentially play a part in the Serie A side’s International Champions Cup match against Bayern Munich on Thursday.

New Inter Milan boss Spalletti responded to rumours surround Perisic’s future, stating that “Sure there are rumours but we want to keep Perisic” as reported by Sky Sports.

Should Inter end up staying with the former Italian champions, it’ll be worthwhile seeing who Jose Mourinho attempts to sign instead of the Croatian, as the Red Devils boss looks to strengthen his United squad even further before the window shuts on September 1st.