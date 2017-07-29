Spurs and Belgium star admits no update on contract talks

Tottenham and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld has admitted that there have been no new contract talks between the player and the club, as per Sky Sports.

Alderweireld, who was one of the north London side’s best performers last season, playing 30 games, is under contract until 2019, and according to Sky Sports, has already rejected claims that he turned down contract talks with the club last month.

However Alderweireld could begin this season with the exact same deals he started with when he first joined Spurs in 2015, report Sky Sports.

As reported by Sky Sports, Alderweireld’s current contract contains a clause which states that should the Premier League runners-up trigger a year-long extension in the Belgian’s contract, the former Atletico Madrid man will be allowed to leave for £25M, which is a clause the club want to eradicate from the player’s contract.

Should Alderweireld sign a new deal with Mauricio Pochettino’s side, it’ll almost be a new signing for the London club as they look to improve on the impressive second-place finish they secured last season.