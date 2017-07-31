Man City players confident Pep Guardiola is set to complete £50m game-changing move

Man City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this summer, and his players are said to be openly discussing the move already.

The Chilean international has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, and in turn that has led to question marks over his future at the Emirates.

With no contract renewal in sight, it has opened the door for Guardiola to swoop and seal a reunion with his former Barcelona star, but time will tell if Arsenal are willing to listen to offers this summer, especially when it comes to direct Premier League rivals.

According to the Manchester Evening News, confidence is growing in the Man City camp that Sanchez will be joining them this summer, as it’s claimed that the players are already discussing his potential arrival and there is a sense of anticipation around it.

It’s added that Arsenal are willing to gamble by keeping hold of Sanchez, and the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who are also in the final years of their respective deals, in the hope that they all sign new contracts at some point rather than leave on free transfers next summer.

However, Man City will continue to hope that they fold before the end of this transfer window and realise that the most sensible option is to sell. Guardiola has also been linked with swooping for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, but as noted in the report, but Sanchez has always remained as the more realistic option and could find himself at the Etihad before too long.