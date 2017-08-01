Arsenal identify key third summer signing, one major issue for supporters

Arsenal are reportedly keen on the signing of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, but they are prepared to wait until the end of the summer to land him.

The Gunners have already signed Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer before breaking the club transfer record to complete a move for striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsene Wenger’s willingness to move early to bring in key reinforcements would undoubtedly have pleased Arsenal fans, but unfortunately things have slowed to a halt since as we enter the final month of the summer transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, Monaco’s Thomas Lemar remains the priority for Arsenal this summer, but the 21-year-old’s move is complicated as the north London giants have already seen three big-money offers rejected by the Ligue 1 champions.

In turn, it’s claimed that Seri could be seen as an alternative as Wenger is an admirer of the Ivory Coast international, but is willing to wait for the 26-year-old and not rush into a deal just yet which could see Arsenal pay over the odds.

Wenger will hope that the demands for Lemar and Seri will gradually decrease, but what he doesn’t want to do is wait too long and risk missing out on them.

Further, the longer the wait goes on for another key signing, the less time they’ll have to settle and with the new Premier League season around the corner, it wouldn’t be the ideal way to start for either party as Arsenal suffered with that as recently as last season when they lost on the opening day against Liverpool with a defensive crisis due to lack of numbers.