Spurs boss admits £70M Real Madrid star was put off amid fears of playing back-up, player signed for rivals instead

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that the club failed to sign Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata after the player admitted fears that he would be back-up to current Spurs star Harry Kane, according to Sky Sports.

Morata, who ended-up signing for Tottenham’s rivals Chelsea for a fee of around £70M as reported by Sky Sports, nearly signed for the north London side two years ago after Pochettino attempted to sign the Spaniard.

Pochettino has now admitted that the Spain striker rejected a move to White Hart Lane amid fears that he would be behind Harry Kane in the pecking order at the club, report Sky Sports.

In an interview, Pochettino said “He said to me: ‘Why do you want me if you have Harry Kane?’ You know, if you go to try to sign a striker, they will say: ‘Eh gaffer, you want me for what? To be on the bench?”.

Kane has been the most lethal striker in the Premier League these last few years, with the England international winning the last two Premier League golden boots, scoring 25 and 29 goals respectively at Pochettino’s side secured consecutive top three finishes for the first time in the Premier League era.