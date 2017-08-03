Man United boss Mourinho wants to increase on £146M summer-spending, three more signings wanted

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is eager to add his Red Devils squad and increase on the £146M he has already spent this summer, with the former Chelsea boss wanting as many as three more players to bolster United line-up, according to the Express.

Mourinho, who has already brought in Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku to the club this summer, is eager to spend more in order to improve his squad before the window shuts on August 31st, with United being second only to local rivals Manchester City in terms of money spent so far this summer, as per the Express.

Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic and PSG right-back Serge Aurier are both on Mourinho’s radar this summer report the Express, with the former Real Madrid boss wanting to bring in two full-backs and another attacker in order to fully challenge for the Premier League title this season, as reported by the Independent.

Mourinho has also had his say on the recent inflation of transfer fees that we’ve seen so far this summer, as the United boss said that “Some clubs are paying or they don’t buy because they don’t accept the numbers that are now ruling the market, or to do it they have to go the same levels and for me that’s what worries me a little bit because now we speak about £30million, £40million, £50million in such an easy way.”

Should Mourinho get his wish, and United manage to bring in the three signings that he wishes too, it’s going to be hard to look past the Red Devils as title favourites for this coming season.