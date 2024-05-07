Jose Mourinho wants another shot at Man United job after Erik ten Hag’s struggles

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants another chance to manage the club but the club does not want to appoint him again.

After being fired in December 2018, the Portuguese manager has stated his ambition to lead Man United again, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Despite his close connection with Man United’s part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his apparent desire for a second opportunity at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are not interested in hiring him.

The Red Devils’ already challenging season took a turn for the worse as the 13-time Premier League winners were thrashed 4-0 by Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner’s team led before the break with goals from Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, but Tyrick Mitchell and another Olise goal turned the game into a humiliating one for Man United.

Despite the fact that Palace performed admirably all night long, with Olise and Eberechi Eze in particular, an inquiry into why everything went so terribly wrong for Erik Ten Hag’s team will now commence.

The defeat against Palace was Man United’s 13th Premier League defeat of the season, which is a record for the club.

In all competitions this season , they have suffered 18 defeats.

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League and qualification to any European competition is looking highly unlikely considering their poor form.

Man United are not interested in reappointing Mourinho

Mourinho is adamant to change the fortunes of the club but he knows himself that the club will not approach him to appoint him again as that ship has sailed.

In his first season with the club, Mourinho won the Europa League, the Carabao Cup, and second place in the Premier League; nonetheless, he was fired in the end due to a subpar start to the 2018–19 campaign.

Man United would take what Mourinho achieved at the club in a second right now, with two trophies and a top two finish.