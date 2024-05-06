Erik ten Hag aims at Jose Mourinho with post-Sir Alex Ferguson comment

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has hit back at comments made by former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese coach said he never had the same level of support as the Dutchman is currently enjoying at Old Trafford.

The post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Man United has been tough as the Manchester club are yet to win a Premier League or Champions League title since the Scottish manager left Old Trafford in 2013.

Jose Mourinho took over at United in 2016 and has been the most successful of the many coaches that have followed Ferguson, winning the EFL Cup, Europa League and Community Shield during the 2016/17 campaign. The former Chelsea boss would also finish runners-up in the Premier League and FA Cup the following season.

The Portuguese manager recently made comments regarding Ten Hag at Man United stating that the Dutch coach has got more backing in the transfer market than he had during his two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, reports ESPN.

However, the Man United boss has now hit back by claiming that Mourinho is the only manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era to “get the players they wanted.”

Man United boss Erik ten Hag takes aim at Jose Mourinho

Following Mourinho’s comments, Ten Hag did not appear to be too happy about what the former Man United manager said and made sure to hit back in a recent interview.

“Apart from Mourinho, the manager didn’t get the players they wanted, and that is what you need,” Ten Hag told ESPN Brasil.

“I am confident we will achieve our goals, but it is a tough competition. It is not a two-horse race anymore.

“There are seven, eight [teams in the Premier League] who all go for the title, who all have very good squads. So if you want to go to the title, you have to construct that squad.”

Ten Hag is under pressure at Man United and there are doubts over his future heading into the summer. The Dutch coach’s team have been very underwhelming during the campaign and has shown no signs of being able to fix it.

Winning the FA Cup may save the former Ajax boss from getting the sack but with Thomas Tuchel available, that might not be enough.