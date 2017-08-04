Watch: Alexis Sanchez ‘kisses Arsenal badge’, conflicting theories emerge

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez’s future has been the subject of endless speculation this summer, but it seems more and more likely that he’ll be staying this season at least.

Arsene Wenger has remained adamant all summer that the 28-year-old is going nowhere, regardless of the fact that he has just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Having returned to training this week ahead of the Community Shield clash with Chelsea on Sunday, the Chilean international looked in good spirits and is seemingly set to play a fundamental role for the Gunners in the upcoming campaign.

While the Arsenal players took to the Emirates pitch on Thursday to continue their preparations in an open training session with around 5,000 supporters in attendance, this video clip has been attracting plenty of attention.

Sanchez was seen walking with Mesut Ozil before seemingly kissing the Arsenal badge and thumping his chest. It looks as though Ozil in fact tells him to do it, and it’s not 100 percent clear whether this is what every Arsenal fan is dreaming of seeing right now or just the pair having a joke about something.

The Arsenal faithful will undoubtedly hope it’s the former, but time will tell if the last three weeks of the transfer window will pass without any drama regarding Sanchez’s future as this seemingly positive act has led to conflicting responses over whether or not it really means anything.