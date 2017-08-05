Arsenal suffer major transfer blow, £36m target wanted by big-spending Euro giants

Arsenal are reportedly set to face competition for the signing of Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants have just forked out €222m to sign Neymar from Barcelona, as per BBC Sport, and so it would be easy to assume that that’s their spending this summer completed.

However, according to Le Parisien, as reported by the Metro, PSG are now considering a swoop for Seri as he will be allowed to leave if the £36m release clause in his contract is met.

Nevertheless, it’s claimed that the capital club could balance their spending now as both Blaise Matuidi and Grzegorz Krychowiak are potentially set to be axed by boss Unai Emery in order to make space for Seri to come in.

The 26-year-old was a crucial figure for Nice last season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 39 appearances in all competitions as his form has seemingly attracted plenty of attention.

It’s claimed that Arsene Wenger isn’t entirely convinced by his current midfield options, as he has yet to really find a long-term stalwart to sit in the middle and dictate things while providing defensive coverage.

Granit Xhaka could yet do that but didn’t enjoy the best of debut seasons in England, while the likes of Francis Coquelin, Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere have been too inconsistent and suffered with injury problems.

In turn, Seri would certainly address a problematic area of the squad and would be a welcome addition to the Arsenal squad, but now it firstly remains to be seen whether or not he’s a serious target for the Gunners, and if the north London giants can fend off PSG in order to sign him.