Liverpool and Arsenal prepare to engage in battle for £43m Champions League winner

Liverpool and Arsenal are believed to have made offers for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

The Spain international scored in Real’s 4-1 Champions League final win over Juventus, but failed to get regular minutes under Zinedine Zidane last season.

Asensio, 21, made the first team in just 11 La Liga games as Real lifted the title ahead of rivals Barcelona. Yet the winger is believed to be ready to leave Spain in search of first-team football.

Spanish news agency Diario Gol, believe the player has attracted bids from Liverpool, Arsenal and Italian champions Juventus.

Diario Gol also state Asensio wants to stay at the Bernabeu, but he will look to depart if Zidane cannot guarantee him regular first-team football.

Zidane and Real president Florentino Perez remain confident of retaining Asensio. Both see the Spanish international as a long-term replacement to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asensio is believing to be keeping close tabs on Gareth Bale’s possible departure from Madrid as he weighs up his options.

The winger has spent two years in Madrid after signing for £3m from Real Mallorca, a transfer in which tennis player Rafa Nadal played an unlikely role.

Liverpool are believed to have shown interest in Asensio earlier in the summer, as a potential replacement to Phillipe Coutinho who has been heavily linked with Barcelona. Should Liverpool fail to land Asensio, they could move for West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini, according to the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refused to comment on Coutinho as the club announced a new sleeve sponsor earlier today.