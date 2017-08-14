Listen: BBC pundit adamant Liverpool should sell £137m star, suggests injury is fake

Former Premier League midfielder and BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas believes that it’s arguably in Liverpool’s best interests to now sell Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian playmaker has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan giants looking to strengthen their squad after the loss of Neymar.

With a successor for Andres Iniesta to also consider, Coutinho seemingly fits the bill, but as of yet, they’ve been unable to reach an agreement with Liverpool over a transfer fee.

As reported by The Times, Barca are expected to go up to as much as a staggering figure of £137m having already had bids of £72m and £90m rejected by the Reds.

Combined with the fact that Coutinho handed in a transfer request last week, missed the weekend’s draw with Watford due to injury, something Jenas has questioned as ultimately he believes it’s definitely part of the tactic to get a move, it all points toward an exit for the 25-year-old.

Jenas believes that Liverpool haven’t really given Coutinho anywhere else to move other than push for an exit now, and he doesn’t blame the Brazilian international for wanting a dream switch to the Nou Camp.

He doesn’t agree with the option of waiting a year as putting himself in Coutinho’s shoes, there is no absolute guarantee that Barcelona will come back for him next summer due to various circumstances, and so now is the opportunity for the Liverpool man to join one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world.