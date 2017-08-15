Chelsea and Spurs suffer blow in race to sign £50M-rated midfielder after player picks up hamstring injury in training

Ross Barkley’s move to Chelsea or Tottenham has been left in the balance today, after the player reportedly suffered a ruptured hamstring in training this week just days after returning to first-team training, according to the Sun.

As reported by the Sun, Barkley is set to undergo a scan on his suspected injury to reveal the full extent of the problem, after the player was injured in Everton training this week.

Barkley has just one year remaining on his time at Goodison Park, and despite failing to play in any of the Toffees pre-season matches, the England international was being lined-up to play a part in Ronald Koeman’s plans for their match against Manchester City on Monday, as per the Sun.

Barkley’s injury will be bad news for not only Everton, but Spurs and Chelsea as well, as the two London clubs have emerged as the front-runners in the race to sign the midfielder, report the Sun.

Despite the rumoured interest in Barkley, Everton boss Koeman has confirmed that the club are yet to receive an offer for the player from anyone, with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino holding the 23-year-old in high regard, however the Argentine is reportedly unwilling to meet the £50M asking price that the Merseyside club have set on the player’s head, as written by the Sun.

Spurs’s London rivals Chelsea are willing to wait until near the end of the transfer window to secure a deal for Barkley as per the Sun, with the Blues confident they will be able to land the Englishman for around £25M, as believed by the Sun.

Should Barkley’s injury deny him a move away from Merseyside this summer, it’ll be interesting to see which the club the player decides to move to when he eventually leaves the Toffees in the near future.