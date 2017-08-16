Tottenham make La Liga star number one midfield target as Ross Barkley’s hopes of Spurs switch dashed

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has made Celta Vigo player Pape Cheikh Diop his primary midfield target this summer, which has dashed Everton star Ross Barkley’s hopes of a move to the north London side, according to the Mirror.

Should Spurs decide to pursue Diop instead of Barkley, it’ll be interesting to see if the Englishman can be persuaded to extend his current deal at the Toffees now that his Spurs move seems to be off the cards.