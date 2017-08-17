(Watch) Lionel Messi produces foul-mouthed rant at Madrid menace during humiliating Super Cup whitewash

Football’s poster boy Lionel Messi was caught on TV aiming an abhorrent message towards Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos during Barcelona’s 5-1 aggregate loss to their El Classico rivals in the Spanish Super Cup.

Sergio Ramos clowning Leo Messi Jajajajajajaja pic.twitter.com/PaGiT3lpxH — ramiro dos (@bloggerboxing2) August 16, 2017

According to The Daily Mail, the incident occurred midway through the second half when Madrid captain Ramos presented the ball to Messi after the Argentine asked for it back, only for the centre-back to throw it away as the Barcelona captain reached out to grab it.

With a look of distasteful anger on his face, Messi scowled “La concha de tu madre” at Ramos, translating in English as “Your mother’s v****a.”

Ramos is never far from causing controversy having received 22 red cards for the Bernabeu side since his arrival in 2005, five of those in El Classico matches, per The Guardian. He was also heavily accused of faking an injury that led to the dismissal of Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado in the 2017 Champions League final, according to The Mirror.

Despite missing Cristiano Ronaldo, after he was banned for five games for pushing a referee as he was sent off in the reverse fixture, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema netted goals for the hosts to secure a 2-0 win on the night and win the trophy.

With new manager Ernesto Valverde in charge, Barcelona have looked fragile over the two legs since the loss of Neymar, with this tell-tale sign from Messi being maybe the first indicator that all is not well inside the Nou Camp.