AC Milan transfer news: New €23m offer for misfit, shock move for Inter target as trio set for exits

AC Milan have been very busy this summer, but it appears as though their work in the transfer market isn’t quite over with just over a week to go until the deadline.

Nikola Kalinic is expected to officially sign on Tuesday, making him the 11th new signing of the summer, although there has been plenty of movement in the opposite direction too.

That trend is likely to continue, as according to Calciomercato, Spartak Moscow have now raised their offer for M’Baye Niang to around €22/23m, which Milan are more than happy to accept, as per the report.

Despite the club pushing for the deal to happen, it seems the winger is still not convinced over a move to Russia, even though he’s being offered €3m-a-year in wages, and so with the clubs in agreement over a deal, it remains to be seen if Niang accepts the move.

It’s unlikely that he’ll be the only player heading out the exit door this week, as Calciomercato also report that Gabriel Paletta, Jose Sosa and Gustavo Gomez could be joining him.

Lazio are said to be edging closer to a deal for Paletta, while both Sosa and Gomez could be set for moves to Turkey with Milan looking for around €12m in total for the pair.

Time will tell if they get the money that they’re asking for, but it looks as though the squad will be trimmed before the end of the month to help balance the books after a summer of big spending.

Meanwhile, there could be one surprise signing left in the window, as Il Milanista report that Emre Mor, a former Inter target, is being linked with a shock move to Milan amid plenty of chatter in the Turkish media that a deal will be done with Borussia Dortmund.

Although the Turkish outlets seemed convinced it will happen, there has yet to be any comment in Italy over the matter and so it could be a surprise for all if the deal goes through.