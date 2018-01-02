AC Milan transfer news: Tottenham ace on radar, €10m demanded for misfit

AC Milan linked with January move for Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele

Rossoneri need an alternative to Franck Kessie, Dembele could be ideal

€10m exit for defender also possible in January, no loan deal

AC Milan spent big in the summer to rebuild their squad, and even though results haven’t gone well so far this season, reports claim another new face could arrive in January.

Following Yonghong Li’s takeover of the Rossoneri, they splashed out on the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu last summer as part of an ambition project to get them back to the top in Italy.

Things haven’t gone to plan for the Italian giants though, as they sit in 11th place in the Serie A table after 19 games, 14 points adrift of the top four as their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League this season are fading dramatically.

In turn, it might have been easy to shut off the transfer window this month and avoid spending more than they perhaps budgeted for, but according to Corriere dello Sport, they’ve set their sights on Tottenham midfield enforcer Mousa Dembele.

The 30-year-old would be an ideal signing in truth, as one of the weak points in this current Milan squad is the lack of an alternative to Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian has established himself as a key figure in the line-up with his tenacity, energy and physicality, but there isn’t another individual in the Milan squad to allow him to rest, which has resulted in him featuring heavily in all competitions so far this campaign. Dembele could very well be the man to solve that issue if he’s willing to make the move.

Signing the veteran comes with risks as well though, as he’s been limited to 20 appearances in all competitions, with a troublesome ankle injury forcing him to miss six games earlier in the campaign.

He hasn’t always started in recent weeks, and so that has seemingly led to speculation linking him with a move to Milan as he ticks a lot of boxes to make him a smart signing for the Italian giants.

Gustavo Gomez on his way out, €10m wanted for Milan defender

Meanwhile, Calciomercato report on one exit that could happen in January for Milan too, with defender Gustavo Gomez potentially on his way out.

The 24-year-old has played just 10 minutes of football all season, with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Alessio Romagnoli and Cristian Zapata ahead of him in the pecking order.

In turn, an exit would be the ideal outcome, both for him to get regular playing time and for Milan, who reportedly want €10m for him as Boca Juniors had hopes for a loan deal, which could potentially help fund any signings.