Chelsea striker has no interest in leaving club amid speculation over future, player set to be subject of £36M bid from French side

Chelsea and Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi has confirmed that he has no interest in leaving the Premier League side this summer amid reports that Ligue 1 side Lille were set to make a £36M move for the player, according to the Evening Standard.

Lille has been linked with making a £36M bid for the Belgian international, however it is reported by the Evening Standard that the player is willing to stay at Stamford Bridge this season and fight for his place, after the striker has begun to make breakthrough into Antonio Conte’s side so far this season.

Batshuayi, 23, scored five goals during the Blues’ pre-season, with the Belgian also making starts in Conte’s side’s Community Shield match against Arsenal and Premier League opener against Burnley.

Despite Batshuayi struggling to make an impact in the two games he’s started the Blues this season, as well as scoring an own goal in their 2-1 win over Spurs at the weekend, the forward has remained in Conte’s plans for the season, report the Evening Standard, with the west London club unwilling to let the player go this summer seeing as they only have one other striker at the club in summer signing Alvaro Morata.

Should Batshuayi stay the Blues this season, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact the 23-year-old can make as Chelsea look to retain their Premier League title this coming season.