Arsenal boss says this player must improve or face being let go, manager reluctant to offer a new deal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Jack Wilshere needs to prove his reliability if he is to have a future at the club.

The Sun reported on Thursday that the England international must improve on his physical strength to convince Wenger to promote him back into the senior squad.

The Frenchman stated:

“You know how much I love Jack and his talent. But today in the football world you need a consistent presence.”

Wilshere is currently working his way back from an ankle injury he suffered whilst on loan at Bournemouth last season and is playing with the club’s under 23’s to retain some fitness.

The 25-year-old arguably took a step backwards to a return after he was involved in a brawl resulting in a dismissal during the youth teams 4-3 win over Manchester City, although The Sun claims Wenger understands why the academy graduate reacted in such a way.

The midfielder has one year left on his contract and no move, as of yet, has been made to renew it with his manager pondering over how big a risk he’s willing to take.

Unless a contract is presented to Wilshere before the year is out, Wenger may ultimately decide he has no qualms in letting a player with such an injury-rigged CV go.