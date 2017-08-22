(Watch) Furious Arsenal hero gets sent off after huge on-pitch brawl during youth game

Arsenal dynamo Jack Wilshere was sent off in the club’s under-23 4-3 Premier League 2 win over Manchester City after shoving opposition player Tyreke Wilson to the ground following a hard tackle, according to The Mirror.

Wilshere is preparing for his comeback after suffering a broken leg during his spell on loan at Bournemouth last year and is playing with the youth squad to regain full fitness.

The 25-year-old reacted angrily to a heavy challenge by Wilson, jumping onto his feet to push the youngster the floor before the City teammates stormed in with arms and fists flying.

Wilshere did not protest the red card that was subsequently brandished, despite seemingly being targeted throughout the game by opposition players. Wilson was also soon given his marching orders.

If the England international wants to break back into the Arsenal set-up, this is not the way to start his return journey.