Chelsea reject among 28 players called up to national squad as England prepare for life without Rooney

Nathaniel Chalobah and Harry Maguire have been called up to the England senior side for the first time as the team play World Cup Qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

Former Chelsea player Chalobah has impressed since his summer arrival at Watford with Harry Maguire also catching manager Gareth Southgate’s eye since his move to Leicester. BBC Sport claim the Three Lions boss said:

“He is a defender who is very comfortable with the ball, he has already adjusted very well to a new club at Leicester, plays with composure and can defend the ball into the box, so this is a good chance to have a look at him.”

BBC Sport say the uncapped Jordan Pickford has also been recalled into the 28-man squad.

England have a two point lead at the top of Group F, travel to Malta on 1st September before returning to Wembley to play Slovakia three days later.

England are preparing for life for Wayne Rooney who has retired from international football at the age of 31.

In an international career spanning over fourteen years, the Evertonian became England’s all-time leading goalscorer, scoring 53 times in 119 games.

He made his last appearance for the Three Lions in last November’s 3-0 win over Scotland at Wembley, captaining the side that day.

The former Manchester United man speaking about his decision commented:

“Every time I was selected was a real privilege but I believe now is the time to bow out.”

The full selected England squad is as follows, per BBC Sport:

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton)

Jack Butland (Stoke City)

Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford)

Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United)

Jermain Defoe (AFC Bournemouth)

Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Joe Hart (West Ham United, on loan from Manchester City)

Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Michael Keane (Everton)

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion)

Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal)

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Chris Smalling (Manchester United)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

John Stones (Manchester City)

Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)