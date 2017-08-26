(Video) Unreal drama as Raheem Sterling sent off after sealing last-gasp Man City win

Man City star Raheem Sterling saved his side again to snatch a 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday, but he received his marching orders shortly after.

The England international was the hero last time out against Everton, and he stepped up and delivered again, this time scoring the goal to seal all three points for his side.

However, after finding the back of the net with a dramatic 97th-minute winner, Sterling received a second yellow card for his celebration as he stormed into the away end.

Referee Mike Dean wasn’t impressed and brandished the red, but it wasn’t enough to ruin the afternoon for City as they picked up three crucial points.

Charlie Daniels had given the home side the lead with a stunning effort in the first half, only for Gabriel Jesus to score an equaliser shortly after.

It was all set up for a dramatic finish and it didn’t disappoint as Bournemouth hearts were broken by Sterling, who will now face a suspension for his part in the wild celebrations that ensued.