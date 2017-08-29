Great deal done by Tottenham as Daniel Levy proves negotiating prowess again

This transfer window has been insane.

Fees have inflated quicker than Freddos and half of of the clubs in the Premier League have broken transfer records.

But even amid all this madness, selling Kevin Wimmer for £18m is spectacularly good business.

? @kevinwimmer27 speaks to Stoke City+ following his £18m move to #SCFC today. See the full FREE interview here ? https://t.co/swhXHS9zRU pic.twitter.com/Uv2DvZJDEt — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 29, 2017

And that’s the middle name of Daniel ‘spectacularly good business’ Levy.

The Tottenham chairman is well known for getting the best possible price for his players.

Levy struck again on Thursday morning when Stoke confirmed Wimmer as their seventh summer signing, after Darren Fletcher, Joe Bursik, Josh Tymon, Tre Pemberton, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bruno Martins Indi.

Wimmer has never been a first-team regular at Spurs, frequently warming the bench since arriving from Cologne in 2015.

In total, he started just 13 Premier League games for Spurs, including last season’s North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium, where he scored a headed own goal.

Coincidentally, Wimmer’s final ever Spurs appearance came against Stoke back in February when the Potters were thrashed 4-0 at White Hart Lane.