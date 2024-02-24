Tottenham Hotspur, like any other club, will already be thinking about their transfer targets for the coming summer window.

Ange Postecoglou has to be happy with how players such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have integrated at White Hart Lane, and would hope that any new additions can make a similar impact.

Financial Fair Play will also play a part in just how much money each club has to spend, whilst a UEFA ruling for those teams playing in Europe could affect the chances of one Tottenham player being handed the opportunity of moving away.

Oliver Skipp has only played for 644 minutes in the 2023/24 season according to WhoScored, and to that end it wouldn’t be a surprise to understand that he’d prefer a switch elsewhere to get some more match time.

However, according to The Boy Hotspur, UEFA rules will dictate that a 25-man squad for European games must have a minimum of four ‘club trained’ players with it.

Tottenham only have three ‘club trained’ players at present

At present, the Lilywhites only have Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman and Skipp as three of the four that the North Londoners could require.

On that basis there’s little chance of Skipp being sold by Daniel Levy and, in fact, it might also force the return of Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton, who Spurs are believed to have a buy-back option on.

Once Tottenham’s final position this season has been defined, then the board and management team can get to work on what’s required for 2024/25.