Director hints at imminent loan agreement with Tottenham

Djurgardens sporting director Bosse Andersson has suggested that it looks like an agreement could be close with Tottenham to form a relationship whereby Spurs players could move to the Swedish club on loan.

Such agreements are fairly common in the world of football, and it seems these two teams are closing in on an agreement that was first discussed when Lucas Bergvall made the move to Tottenham in January.

The Swedish wonderkid was also wanted by Barcelona but ended up choosing Spurs instead, and it will now be interesting to see what the future relationship is between these clubs.

According to football.london, Djurgardens director was Levy’s special guest for the 3-1 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend and was given VIP treatment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Discussing the situation, Andersson said: “If we feel that it is an opportunity for us and Tottenham see an opportunity, and the player agrees to it, then… (it could be relevant). If you can loan a player to Poland, why can’t you do it to Sweden?

“Teddy Sheringham was in Djurgarden for a whole season in 1985. It went pretty well for him. That was a long time ago, but it is clear that such situations can happen again. We have a good league in Sweden.”