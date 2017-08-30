Liverpool see £30M bid for want-away star turned down, player waiting on Reds to improve offer as he tries to secure move away from club

Liverpool have seen their opening bid of £30M for Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected by the club, with the player set to wait for the Reds to up their offer for him as looks to secure a move away from north London, according to the Evening Standard.

As per the Evening Standard, Liverpool are looking to secure a deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain at a price lower than the £40M fee that Chelsea agreed with the Gunners for the England international yesterday, with the player turning down a move to Stamford Bridge in favour of an Anfield switch.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was reported by the Evening Standard to have turned down his move to Chelsea due the fact that boss Antonio Conte offered him a role at right-wing-back, with the player repeatedly expressing his desire to play in midfield, something he believes he has a greater chance of doing at Liverpool.

The Gunners are willing to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain should Liverpool be unwilling to match their valuation of the player, with the player set to see out the remainder of his current contract with the Reds and leave on a free next summer report the Evening Standard.

Should Liverpool offer up the money required to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain, it’s show the Reds title rivals that Jurgen Klopp’s side mean business as they look to challenge for the title this season.