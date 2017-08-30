Liverpool target being eyed up by both Arsenal and Chelsea as transfer saga surrounding player continues to drag on

The transfer saga surrounding Southampton star Virgil Van Dijk is set take to another twist with just days remaining in the transfer window, as both Arsenal and Chelsea are lining up moves for the Liverpool target, according to the Independent.

26-year-old Van Dijk has been excluded from the Saints squad ever since the defender told new boss Mauricio Pellegrino in July that he wanted to leave the club this summer, with Anfield remaining the player’s first choice should he be allowed to leave the club, as per the Independent.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were made to retract their interest in the player earlier this summer following Southampton’s complaints to the FA over the way the Reds were going about proceedings report the Independent, with the Southampton board remaining adamant that the player will not be leaving the club this summer.

As written by the Independent, Liverpool’s retraction of their interest in Van Dijk has meant that Antonio Conte’s Blues have maintained their long-term interest in Van Dijk, with Arsenal now also considering lodging a bid for the player with just hours left in the window.

Should Van Dijk end up leaving Southampton this summer, it’ll be very interesting to see who the Dutchman ends up at come September 1st.