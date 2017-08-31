Alexis Sanchez drops major hint on Arsenal future amid intense Man City talk

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is seemingly playing with the hearts of supporters right now, as he has liked a tweet which suggests he could stay.

The latest suggestion, as per Sky Sports, is that Manchester City have made a £60m bid for the Chilean international, as they seem hopeful that a late deal can be done.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Gunners accept as it’s also added that it could be linked to a possible swoop for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, but Sanchez has sneakily dropped a hint over where he believes he’ll be by the end of the day.

As seen in the image below, he has liked a tweet from a fan with a video singing to try and persuade him to stay. Now, we must advise you to not watch the video as the singing is absolutely atrocious, but the fact that Sanchez has liked it has naturally led to some speculating that he doesn’t intend on leaving.

It looks set to be a thrilling and dramatic end to the summer transfer window this year, but real question marks are surely going to be asked of Arsenal if they sell Sanchez and don’t bring in a marquee name to replace him.

Having already sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool on deadline day, selling another key player, and this time their most important, to a direct rival would be a huge blow for all concerned, regardless of their respective contract situations.