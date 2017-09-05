Arsenal injury news: Good news for Wenger, key man passed fit on international duty

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly been passed fit to feature in Chile’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old had picked up an ankle injury which raised concerns over his fitness and his availability following the international break.

Arsenal take on Bournemouth in what is now a very important game for Arsene Wenger and his players, as they look to bounce back from the horror show at Liverpool last month as well as a bitterly disappointing end to the transfer window.

However, they’ll need Sanchez at his best again this season regardless of whether or not he’s now set to leave on a free transfer next summer, and he should be available for selection against Eddie Howe’s side.

As per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, as seen in the tweet below, Sanchez passed a fitness test to play in Tuesday’s game against Bolivia which suggests that the ankle problem isn’t an issue. Nevertheless, Wenger will be hoping that it isn’t aggravated during the game and becomes a headache for him later this week…