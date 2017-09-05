Arsenal to go head-to-head with Premier League rivals for North-Korean wonder-kid, player currently on-loan with Serie B side

Arsenal and Everton are set to go head-to-head in the race to secure the signing of North-Korean wonder-kid Han Kwang-Song, who has taken Italian football by storm since he became the first player from the country to score in Serie A five months ago, according to the Sun.

Han, 18, is spending this season on loan at Perugia, with the North-Korean star hitting a hat-trick against Serie B side Entella last month as per the Sun, with both Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Toffees boss Ronald Koeman sending scouts to spy on the teenage sensation, who still have 5 years left on his current deal with Italian side Cagliari.

Champions League runners-up Juventus are also monitoring the North-Korean’s progress as reported by the Sun, with the player having earned two senior caps for his country after earning multiple caps at under-17’s and under-19’s level.

Han has already managed to bag two goals in Perugia opening four games this season, with the forward managing to score once in five appearances for Cagliari last season.

Should Arsenal and Everton both step up their interest in Han, it’ll be interesting to see which Premier League side can secure a deal for the 18-year-old.