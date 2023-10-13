Netherlands vs France confirmed lineups: Mbappe captains France, as Netherlands make seven changes

Netherlands take on France in a European Qualifying Group B game, at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, at 19:45 PM (BST).

France sit top of Group B, with five wins out of five, sitting on 15 points and a +11 goal difference. Netherlands are behind in second place, winning three out of their four games, and losing their other, leaving them on nine points and a +3 goal difference.

Netherlands won their previous EURO qualifying game, beating the Republic of Ireland 2-1, whilst France also won their last EURO qualifying game, beating the Republic of Ireland 2-0.

France have made four changes to the side that beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0, with Jonathon Clauss and Ibrahima Konate coming into defence for the injured Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano.

They have also made two attacking changes to the starting XI, with Kingsley Coman and Kolo Muani coming in for Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud.

As for Netherlands, they have made seven changes to their starting lineup that beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1, with Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Xavi Simons and Denzel Dumfries the only survivors from that team.

Weghorst will lead the line for Netherlands, whilst a new midfield pairing of Martin de Roon and Tijjani Reijnders will be formed in the middle of the park. Lutsharel Geertruida replaces the injured Matthijs de Ligt in defence.