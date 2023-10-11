Netherlands vs France team news

Netherlands (2nd in European Qualifying Group B) take on France (1st in European Qualifying Group B) on Friday 13th of October, at the Johan Cruijff Area, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, France managed to smash Netherlands 4-0 at the Stade de France. Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Dayot Upamecano and Kylian Mbappe (x2).

Netherlands won their last qualifier, beating the Republic of Ireland 2-1 at the Aviva Stadium. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst for Netherlands and a goal from Adam Idah for Ireland.

France also won their last European qualifying game, beating the Republic of Ireland 2-0. Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram to secure the victory and three points.

How to watch Netherlands vs France

Date: Friday, October 13th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena

Team News:

Netherlands are without a long list of names through injury, consisting of Matthijs de Ligt, Sven Botman, Jurrien Timber, Tyrell Malacia, Frenkie de Jong, Mark Flekken, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Noa Lang, Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay.

France will be without a number of defenders, with Wesley Fofana, William Saliba, Axel Disasi, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano and Presnel Kimpembe all out through injury.

Predicted XI:

Netherlands: Noppert, Ake, van Dijk, van de Ven, Blind, de Roon, Wieffer, Dumfries, Bergwijn, Malen, Simons.

France: Maignan, T. Hernandez, L. Hernandez, Konate, Clauss, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Mbappe, Griezmann, Dembele, Giroud.