Netherlands team news vs Greece

Greece (2nd in European Qualifying Group B) take on Netherlands (3rd in European Qualifying Group B) on Monday 16th of October, at the Stadium OPAP Arena, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Netherlands managed to beat Greece 3-0. Goals coming from Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst for Netherlands to secure the win and three points.

Greece won their last EURO qualifier game, beating the Republic of Ireland 2-0 at the Aviva Stadium. Goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Giorgos Masouras for Greece.

Netherlands lost their last EURO qualifier game, losing 2-1 to France. Goals from Kylian Mbappe (x2) for France, and a goal from Quilindschy Hartman for Netherlands.

How to watch Greece vs Netherlands

Date: Monday, October 16th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Stadium OPAP Arena

Team News:

Netherlands are without a long list of names through injury, consisting of Matthijs de Ligt, Sven Botman, Jurrien Timber, Tyrell Malacia, Frenkie de Jong, Mark Flekken, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Noa Lang, Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay.

Predicted XI:

Greece: Vlachodimos, Tsimikas, Retsos, Mavropanos, Rota, Mantalos, Kourbelis, Bakasetas, Pelkas, Giakoumakis, Masouras.

Netherlands: Noppert, Dumfries, Ake, van Dijk, Geertruida, Veerman, de Roon, Reijnders, Simons, Bergwijn, Malen.