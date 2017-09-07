£60m Arsenal star accused of being ‘fat and lazy’ in fresh World Cup storm, player’s problems set to continue

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez’s week has gone from bad to worse after Chile fans launched an unprecedented protest against his girlfriend.

Chile’s hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Up hang in the balance after they lost 1-0 to Bolivia this week.

9,000 Chile fans are set to protest next month, demanding the Arsenal forward leaves his girlfriend as she is making him ‘fat and lazy’.

Sanchez is out of contract with Arsenal at the end of the season, and last week saw a £60m move to Manchester City collapse on the last day of the transfer deadline.

According to reports in the Sun, furious Chile fans gave set up a Facebook event calling for a protest march against Sanchez’s relationship with actress Mayte Rodrigeuz.

A page has been set up on the social media site titled “March so that Alexis ends it with Mayte and returns to his level to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.”

A stunning 9,000 people are interested in attending the march on October 5 near the national stadium.

Chile Under-20 coach Jose Sulantay has been scathing about the Arsenal player’s physical condition.

Speaking to La Cuarta, Sulantay said, ““I saw him gone, I saw him out of physical shape, totally.”

“He’s fatter than normal. Without his spark, he never left that Paraguayan defence behind. He never made a diagonal run, it was something else. It was not Alexis.”