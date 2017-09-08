(Photo) Alexis Sanchez posts pro-Arsenal Instagram message as Gunners star looks to put transfer talk behind him

Alexis Sanchez was the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer.

But, despite being linked with PSG by The Independent, Manchester City via Goal.com and even Barcelona courtesy of Don Balon, Alexis remains an Arsenal player, at least until January.

Unless he signs a new contact, the transfer talk will undoubtably return in the new year but for now Alexis is focused on playing for the Gunners, as illustrated by his latest Instagram post.

I'm ready for tomorrow ??????? A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

“I’m ready for tomorrow,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself smiling in training.

Arsenal host Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon and the Chilean is expected to make his first appearance at the Emirates Stadium this season, having missed last month’s 4-3 win over Leicester City.

Bournemouth have never beaten Arsenal, with the Cherries losing four of their five all-time matches against the Gunners.

But Eddie Howe’s side stunned the North London outfit last season by racing into a 3-0 lead at the Vitality Stadium, before late goals from Alexis, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud earned a 3-3 draw.