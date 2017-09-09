Tottenham player ratings vs Everton: Surprise 9/10 MOTM, goal-hero Kane inspires Spurs to win

Harry Kane bagged a brace to kick-start his season as Tottenham secured an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

After failing to find the back of the net through August again, Kane got back to business with a double as he brought up 100 goals for Tottenham with his first, a stunning strike which split opinion as to whether or not he meant it.

Nevertheless, it counted, as did Christian Eriksen’s goal as Spurs cruised to a win and continue to enjoy their away days to keep up the pace with their rivals at the top of the Premier League table at this early stage.

Kane naturally scores high with us after scoring the goals to seal Tottenham’s win, but it was Ben Davies who really impressed out on the left. It was arguably one of the Welshman’s best performances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, as he was brilliant going forward and his delivery into the box was top-class.

In turn, Davies gets our MOTM award as Tottenham celebrate a well-deserved win as they now switch their focus to Europe with their Champions League opener against Borussia Dortmund to look forward to on Wednesday night.

Tottenham player ratings: Lloris 6; Alderweireld 7, Sanchez 7, Vertonghen 7; Trippier 7, Sissoko 6, Dier 6, Davies 9; Alli 7, Eriksen 7, Kane 8.

Substitutes: Dembele 6, Winks 6, Son N/A.