What Jose Mourinho allegedly said to spark handshake row, as Man Utd boss snubbed Hughes twice

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho was involved in a very public clash with Mark Hughes on Saturday, and their feud appears to be rumbling on.

During the 2-2 draw between United and Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday evening, the pair were in a heated discussion involving the fourth official before Hughes pushed his rival away.

He protested after the game that it was to move him out of his technical area, while he was also accused of swearing at Mourinho, with cameras picking it up after the game.

It continued in their post-match interviews with Mourinho walking out on BBC Sport as he took exception to the line of questioning from the reporter, while both made comment in their respective press conferences.

However, as reported by The Mirror, it’s claimed that the entire spat was sparked by a furious Mourinho telling Hughes to f*** off as the Portuguese tactician felt as though he had encroached his technical area and had tried to get him sent off too.

All that sounds like a lot of handbags, but it gets worse. The Telegraph report that Mourinho refused a second attempt to shake hands as Hughes looked to reconcile and put the incident behind them.

However, Mourinho wasn’t having any of it it seems as Hughes even went over to the visiting dressing room to make up, but his efforts were rejected as the Welshman has now seemingly been added to the list of managers that the fiery United boss has an issue with.