Lionel Messi tells out-of-favour Barcelona forward to get out of the club

Lionel Messi has advised Spanish striker Paco Alcacer to leave Barcelona if he wants regular first-team football.

Messi’s brilliant start to the season has seen him net eight times in six games already this season and with Luis Suarez set to return from injury soon, the Spain international will struggle for game time.

According to Don Balon, the 24-year-old will ‘definitely’ be a secondary choice with the forward yet to bit the net this season after making only three appearances this season, starting only once.

They say with Ousmane Dembele now at the Nou Camp and Gerard Deulofeu being touted as a back up if any of the first front three are unavailable, Alcacer’s days at Barcelona are numbered.

The former Getafe man joined the Copa Del Rey holders in 2016 from Valencia for around €32m according to the club’s official website but has failed to live up to expectations as he was mainly used as a substitute last year, starting only thirteen games, featuring in 30, and only scoring eight times.

Knowing Messi’s character this is probably career advice from the Argentina captain rather than a cold shouldered shun.