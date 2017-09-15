Man Utd target booed by own fans at Adidas event, £93m-rated ace could consider exit

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has been getting some stick from the club’s supporters for a while, and it didn’t stop on Friday.

Even in the seemingly safe environment outside of the Bernabeu, it looks as though the Welshman can’t get away from critical supporters who heckled him at an Adidas event.

According to AS, Bale attended an Adidas marketing event in the Spanish capital, but as he carried out his obligations, he was whistled and jeered as the crowd began to shout at him to speak in Spanish.

It really isn’t what the 28-year-old would hope for as he’s battled injury and dips in form in more recent times, which has ultimately led to the change in atmosphere when it comes to his reception from the fans.

Bale has made six appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring just one goal while providing three assists as he looks to steer clear of injury woes and get back to peak condition to showcase his quality.

However, The Sun suggest that the negative reaction around him could continue to drive him to consider a return to the Premier League, with Man Utd continuing to be linked with a big-money swoop for the former Tottenham man.

As reported by The Express at the end of last month, the Red Devils were said to be considering a late £93m bid for Bale in the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

Obviously that failed to materialise as the Welsh international remains in Spain, but the speculation has refused to go away for well over a year now and unless he can settle back into the side, be a fundamental piece for Zinedine Zidane and win over the fans again, then perhaps this possibility of moving to Man Utd will remain open.