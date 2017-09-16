Pep Guardiola lifts ban from Manchester City players following 6-0 mauling of Watford

Following Manchester City’s 6-0 thrashing of Watford on Saturday, Pep Guardiola has decided to lift a ban restricting the players from going on social media during club hours, according to The Sun.

Pep Guardiola lifts ban on his Man City squad, and Benjamin Mendy will be delighted ? https://t.co/Io8sQw1gpwpic.twitter.com/rZQjdrhOXA — Sun Sport (@SunSport) September 16, 2017

The former Barcelona manager wanted the players to think twice before posting things on social media in order attain some in-house discipline.

Benjamin Mendy was already in Guardiola’s bad books after posting “Bullet header ” in reference to Lewis Dunk’s own goal against Manchester City after their 2-0 win over Brighton on the opening day of the season.

However a tweet by The Sun (as seen above) on Saturday suggested the City boss had dropped this stringent rule, something one would think the players would be happy about.

Sergio Aguero netted a hat-trick in the win over Watford with Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling all getting on the scoresheet as the Manchester outfit climb to the top of the Premier League going into Sunday.