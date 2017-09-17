Tottenham eye shock £20m Barcelona raid in January, could end pursuit of PL target

Tottenham are reportedly keen on snapping up Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes in January, which in turn could end their interest in Ross Barkley.

Gomes, 24, has struggled to convince since his move to Barcelona last summer, as the Portuguese international has failed to offer the assurances desired that he can replace ageing club icons such as Andres Iniesta moving forward.

In turn, as he will be keen to secure regular playing time ahead of the World Cup in Russia next summer, The Sun report that a move elsewhere could be the perfect solution for both parties, with Tottenham said to be tracking the former Valencia man.

It’s claimed that Spurs have been tipped off that Gomes could be allowed to leave in January, and so they may potentially plot a raid for him.

However, the same report then goes on to discuss the subsequent knock-on effect that will have on Barkley’s future, as he has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham too after his switch to Chelsea seemingly collapsed on transfer deadline day last month.

Despite his contract situation dragging on, The Sun note that the England international may still command a hefty price-tag from Everton, while Gomes could be brought in on loan or for a fee of around £20m which may be more appealing to Spurs.

As a result, Barkley may be stuck in limbo on Merseyside while Mauricio Pochettino plots how to get the best out of Gomes again in order to benefit his side with a potential longer-term plan in mind to prise him away from Barcelona.