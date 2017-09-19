Influential Chelsea ace reveals exit preference, compatriot makes sales pitch

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has revealed that if he were to leave Stamford Bridge for a return to France, it would be to re-join former club Lille.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea in 2012 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best in Europe while helping himself to two Premier League titles.

With 72 goals in 251 appearances, he remains a fundamental figure in the Chelsea line-up, and although he isn’t seemingly looking for an exit any time soon, he’s dealt a major blow to a reported interested party.

As noted by the Metro, both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with a swoop for his services over the last two summers. However, it sounds as though the latter might want to give up on their pursuit, as Hazard has revealed he would only return to France for one club.

“There are some big clubs, and it was an attractive league [Ligue 1] even when I played in it six years ago,” Hazard told French outlet SFR Sport, as reported by the Metro.

“Big stars want to play in Ligue 1, and that is a good thing. But if I am to return it will be to play for Lille – they are my club. I still have a career to carve out, with a number of seasons ahead of me.”

That hasn’t stopped his Belgian teammate Thomas Meunier trying to convince him to move to the French capital though, as he is super confident that Hazard would make a huge impact for PSG if he were to join.

Having brought in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this past summer, it’s debatable as to whether there’s even space for Hazard at PSG anymore while he’s made it fairly clear that he isn’t even entertaining the idea of a move elsewhere for now. It seems Meunier believes he would be a great signing and would welcome the Belgian playmaker with open arms.

“To my mind Eden could play for PSG with his hands tied behind his back. It would be a fantastic transfer for us,” he said, as noted in the report.