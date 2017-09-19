“We will see how it is in January”- Liverpool boss hints at new-year transfer business

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted he may do business in January in order to sign new players, although says he is happy with how the squad is “at the moment”.

The Independent report that the German believes his squad has sufficient depth stating:

“I think the squad is wide enough to play in different competitions and to come as far as possible and that’s the plan at the moment.”

“From today’s perspective, yes – we will see how it is in January,” he continued.

The paper says despite bringing in Mohammad Salah, Dominic Solanke, Andrew Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over the summer, Klopp has been left disappointed after failing to sign Southampton want-away defender Virgil Van Dijk who was prevented from leaving the club by the Saints amid ‘tapping-up’ allegations.

This has been ever more highlighted following heavy criticism of Klopp’s defence after poor displays against Sevilla in the Champions League and Burnley in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the former Borussia Dortmund manager insists there is no need to panic, explaining:

“I feel comfortable when I think about different opportunities to use the players and to bring the players in different games.”

Liverpool face Leicester in the League Cup tonight where Oxlade-Chamberlain will start his first game for his new club. Marko Grujic and goalkeeper Danny Ward also make their first appearances of the season.