“Klopp is a massive fraud” – Liverpool fans slam boss on twitter after frustrating 1-1 draw with Burnley

Liverpool fans may be feeling a sense of deja vu with their club having most of the possession, a ton of shots yet still not winning the football match.

This was again emulated on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s men failed to score more than once after having 35 attempts on Burnley’s goal meaning they could only juster a 1-all draw.

Last week’s 5-0 hiding from Manchester City stunned the Liverpool faithful who have highlighted Sadio Mane’s red card as the reason for the defeat.

This time there was no big incident to hide behind and some fans are angry.

Some supporters have taken to twitter to voice their displeasure over Klopp’s tactics and methods:

he doesn’t have plan B,I don’t see any future from him,a lot of pretty words Jurgen Klopp but nothing he can’t do,made us suffer.??? — Machoboban (@masoudjumaboban) September 16, 2017

Klopp’s arrogance will be his own demise. I hate that I have to fucking say that because I love Jurgen — L4FCkop (@L4fckop) September 16, 2017

Jurgen Klopp is a scam son of a pig… just leave Liverpool fc club in peace #KLOPPOut — Lusie Seth (@lusi_seth) September 16, 2017

Jurgen Klopp won’t be manager of Liverpool next season — ?????? (@BrexitFella) September 16, 2017

Jurgen Klopp conceded 7 goals in 2 games but people will rate him because he shouts at the linesman — Jamie (@VerrattiLDN) September 13, 2017

Another reminder that Jurgen Klopp is a massive fraud. Final bottling loser — ? (@VintageCoutinho) September 14, 2017

Liverpool now lie in seventh, claiming eight points from five league games.

The game was marked by the return of want-away midfielder Philippe Coutinho who was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, per the Daily Star. The Brazilian made his first start since the side’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on the final day of last season.

Are these comments justified or are some fans over-reacting after a frustrating week?