“Klopp is a massive fraud” – Liverpool fans slam boss on twitter after frustrating 1-1 draw with Burnley

Liverpool fans may be feeling a sense of deja vu with their club having most of the possession, a ton of shots yet still not winning the football match.

This was again emulated on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s men failed to score more than once after having 35 attempts on Burnley’s goal meaning they could only juster a 1-all draw.

Last week’s 5-0 hiding from Manchester City stunned the Liverpool faithful who have highlighted Sadio Mane’s red card as the reason for the defeat.

This time there was no big incident to hide behind and some fans are angry.

 

 

Some supporters have taken to twitter to voice their displeasure over Klopp’s tactics and methods:

Liverpool now lie in seventh, claiming eight points from five league games.

The game was marked by the return of want-away midfielder Philippe Coutinho who was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, per the Daily Star. The Brazilian made his first start since the side’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on the final day of last season.

Are these comments justified or are some fans over-reacting after a frustrating week?

