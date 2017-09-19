Liverpool team news: Three confirmed starters vs Leicester, double injury boost

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed three players in his starting line-up for his side’s clash with Leicester City in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

The German tactician is set to rotate his squad as they continue to compete on various fronts, while he also has to balance it out with giving others opportunities.

As per his press conference on Monday, the Liverpool chief revealed that three players in particular would be starting against the Foxes as they will all hope to make an impression and earn more playing time in the weeks ahead.

Summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been restricted to three substitute appearances since his move from Arsenal last month, but he looks to be in line to make his first Liverpool start.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Alex. Since he’s been here it’s been difficult to train on different things because it’s game after game after game,” Klopp said, as reported by the club’s official site.

“Danny Ward will play tomorrow if nothing happens overnight.

“Marko Grujic made a big step in his development but no-one can see it yet, so it’s really good to give him the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Klopp also revealed that Dejan Lovren and Jon Flanagan have recovered from respective injuries are also in contention to feature against Leicester. It’s positive news as he’ll be desperate to get a fully-fit squad back at his disposal, and it’s now down to the players that come in on Tuesday night to make his life a lot harder in terms of making his selections at the weekend and beyond.