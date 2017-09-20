(Watch) Manchester United fans are drooling over Lingard’s assist for Rashford’s goal against Burton

Marcus Rashford put Manchester United 1-0 up inside five minutes in their League Cup tie with Burton on Wednesday but it is Jesse Lingard’s assist that will claim all the plaudits.

After a defence-cutting ball by Michael Carrick, Lingard expertly laid the ball round for Rashford, taking out the Burton back-line, who delightfully dinked home his fourth goal of the campaign shortly before rasping in his fifth less than ten minutes later.

One man who will be pleased is England manager Gareth Southgate as two young countrymen combine beautifully to net an eye-pleasing goal.

Watch Ashford’s first goal below:

Kudos all round.