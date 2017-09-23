(Video) Deadly Tottenham trio link up perfectly in brilliant team goal against West Ham

Harry Kane is back on the goal trail as he bagged himself a brace in the first-half of Tottenham’s clash with West Ham United on Saturday.

After his initial struggles to start the campaign, the 24-year-old is now motoring on to catch up in the Golden Boot race in the Premier League.

His first goal of the game was a delight as it involved some brilliant build-up play from Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli before the England international did the rest with a glancing header to leave Joe Hart stranded.

Kane absolutely loves a London derby, as he has now scored 20 in 29 Premier League encounters, with six of those coming against the Hammers.

It was a perfect response from Spurs after their disappointment last time out in the league, and Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping his men can now finish off the job.

